OVO Fleece: Fans Outraged At High Prices Of Drake’s OVO Fest #OVOFest

Now heading into its ninth year, Drake’s OVO Fest has become a must-see destination for concert-goers from all over the world. However, when prices for the tickets were announced Friday (July 12), those same fans are wondering how in the world they’re going to pay for entry at even the most basic levels.

The hashtag #OVOFest began trending on Twitter earlier day, with fans sharing screenshots of ticket prices ranging into the thousands. One Twitter user noted that lawn seats began at $500, while general admission tickets ranged to over $2,000.

Whether these are accurate prices or a glitch in the system, folks are furious on Twitter and we’ve got the reactions below.

