Papa Johns Is Still Cancelled: Owner Used N-Word In May Conference Call

Posted 19 hours ago

Social media said “party done,” for Papa Johns owner John Schnatter after it was revealed that he used the n-word on a May conference call.

Papa Johns Is Still Cancelled: Owner Used N-Word In May Conference Call was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Papa Johns Is Still Cancelled: Owner Used N-Word In May Conference Call

11 photos Launch gallery

Papa Johns Is Still Cancelled: Owner Used N-Word In May Conference Call

Continue reading Papa Johns Is Still Cancelled: Owner Used N-Word In May Conference Call

Papa Johns Is Still Cancelled: Owner Used N-Word In May Conference Call

Social media said "party done," for Papa Johns owner John Schnatter after it was revealed that he used the n-word on a May conference call.

Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now