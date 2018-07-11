Social media said “party done,” for Papa Johns owner John Schnatter after it was revealed that he used the n-word on a May conference call.
Papa Johns Is Still Cancelled: Owner Used N-Word In May Conference Call was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
Papa Johns Is Still Cancelled: Owner Used N-Word In May Conference Call
11 photos Launch gallery
1. Party Done For Papa Johns
1 of 11
2. Party Done For Papa Johns
2 of 11
3. Party Done For Papa Johns
3 of 11
4. Party Done For Papa Johns
4 of 11
5. Party Done For Papa Johns
5 of 11
6. Party Done For Papa Johns
6 of 11
7. Party Done For Papa Johns
7 of 11
8. Party Done For Papa Johns
8 of 11
9. Party Done For Papa Johns
9 of 11
10. Party Done For Papa Johns
10 of 11
11. Party Done For Papa Johns
11 of 11