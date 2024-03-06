Paris Fashion Week: Kelly Rowland Gives ’60s Glamour Vibes At Louis Vuitton

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

As Paris Fashion Week wraps up, cameras spotted Kelly “Can Do No Wrong” Rowland attending the Louis Vuitton Fall-Winter Womenswear 2024 runway show. Kelly was among several celebrities and 4,000 guests in the City of Lights to witness the newest collection from the legacy brand.

If there is one thing the “Mea Culpa” star is going to do, it is to serve the girls. Keep scrolling for details.

See Kelly Rowland’s ’60s glam fit for Louis Vuitton during Paris Fashion Week

Kelly’s flawless look was anchored in a brown, cream, and black

A-line jumper dress. The dress included leather fringe, wide belt details, and large gold circle buttons.

While the dress’ leather and gold details nodded to the ancient Roman goddess aesthetic, its length and style oozed ’60s glamour. On the starlet’s arm hung a cream LV Lambskin Malletage GO-14 MM bag, which retails for around $6800.

A departure from the short bob she’s been rocking lately, Kelly’s hair was long and wavy in a half-up-half-down style. A curtain bang with a middle part framed her face. The 43-year-old’s makeup rounded out the look with pink nude lips and soft pink blush.

Kelly dropped two pictures with the caption, “Yeahhh baby #LVFW24 #LouisVuitton,” on Instagram.

Kelly’s fans, friends, and family praised her recent look in her IG comment section. And we don’t blame them—the “Motivation” singer and fashion icon can do no wrong.

Tina Knowles felt nostalgia about the look, writing, “Love this dress reminds me of one I had in the seventies you look gorgeous .” Celebrity stylist Bryon Javar also got retro vibes, commenting, “Kelly mutha phuckn Rolling 60 crip! Whew .”

Black Hollywood starlets sit front row at the Louis Vuitton Womenswear 2024 show

Kelly was one of several celebs caught at the

LV show

.

Cynthia Erivo, Jurnee Smollett,

and

Ava Duvernay

were among other Black Hollywood starlets sitting front row and dipped in ‘fits from the brand. The womenswear show featured 63 looks emphasizing white monochromatic looks, embellished coats, over-the-top natural furs, and dramatic fringe skirts.

See our gallery of spotted celebs below.

