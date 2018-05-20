Party Time! Inside The Royal Wedding Reception

Posted May 20, 2018

Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle

Source: WPA Pool / Getty

Yes, the royal wedding was absolutely beautiful wedding, as was the reception afterwards. With over 200 guests attending, including Serena Williams and Priyanka Chopra, an absolute amazing cake and even Elton John performing, we know that Meghan and Harry couldn’t be happier.

Take a look at the happy couple, their guests and even their cake!

