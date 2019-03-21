Emotional Rollercoaster: Twitter Got Real Savage About Pastor John Gray’s Exposed Non-Emotional Affair

When news hit that‘s marriage to his wifewas stained with infidelity, Gray immediately revealed to fans that it was squarely an “emotional” affair. However, shocking audio has been discovered from a woman who detailed a relationship with Gray.

In an recent interview with Larry Reid, the woman says Gray booked her hotel room in the same hotel as his wife one time, but Aventer had found out. The woman was left a voicemail from Gray as he warned her that his wife had read their text messages. The woman also revealed that Gray would speak in tongues when the two would engage in FaceTime sex, even speaking in tongues when ejaculating.

via Majic:

“It started with him—he likes to say—breathing life into me. So he was just there as far as talking to me, pretty much pastoring me, ministering to me. And I called on him to do a favor to a person that I knew that was struggling with some addiction issues. And so I called upon him to help with that. It was an employee of mine. That employee actually wound up speaking with him and it got him on the straight and narrow. So I sent him a text message telling him thank you. And he said, ‘Whatever you need.’ And I was like ‘Well thank you.’ And he said, ‘I’m talking about you.’

“He would say, ‘The Lord told me that you need some money so go ahead and check your cash app. I already put money in your account. Then he’ll be like, ‘What color panties you got on? Let me see your nipples.’ … He likes to jack off on the screen and he comes and when he comes, he speaks in tongues. No joke. When we slept together, he jumped up!”

“I ran into an issue financially and he was just like absolutely. and it was a big deal. It was a really big thing. From that moment on, it started from there. It snowballed into ‘I just love you so much. I always loved you. I always thought about you. I always cared about you.’ Then he was going through the stuff with his wife and he was saying how he didn’t like her, didn’t love her, that he was never attracted to her, that he only married her because she looked good on paper. His exact words were, ‘She don’t suck. She don’t f*ck. She ain’t never washed a pair of my drawers.”

Naturally, Twitter had a MOMENT with all of this information and you can see some of the hilarity below.

RELATED: Pastor John Gray Denies Sleeping With Another Woman, ‘I Had An Emotional Affair’

REALTED: Pastor John Gray Compares Photo-Op With Trump To A Meeting With Jesus

Emotional Rollercoaster: Twitter Got Real Savage About Pastor John Gray’s Exposed Non-Emotional Affair was originally published on Theboxhouston.com