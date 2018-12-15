Pastor John Gray bought his wife a Lamborghini Urus, which is priced around $200,000, for their eight-year anniversary. He posted a video of gifting his wife the luxury vehicle. In the video, you can hear Gray say to his wife, “You light my fire. Let this Lamborghini light your fire, baby!”

The clip has gone viral, see below:

Okay now #Pastor! 👏🏾 #JohnGray surprised his wife with a new #Lamborghini SVU for their 8th year wedding anniversary! pic.twitter.com/hwumKVmBk9 — Current Tingz (@currenttingz) December 10, 2018

See Also: Alabama Cops Never Notified EJ Bradford’s Family After Mistakenly Killing Him, Aunt Says

The megachurch pastor who leads his own church in Greenville, South Carolina, received some backlash on social media. He responded on Facebook Live, “First of all, it wasn’t a pastor that bought the car. It was a husband that bought the car. I’m a husband first. Don’t confuse what I do with who I am. What I do is I pastor God’s people. Who I am is a husband and a father and I’ll do anything to honor them. And I won’t ask permission from anybody to do it.”

He also said, “What should concern people who are actually genuinely concerned is ‘did this man use any money from the church to do this?’ And the answer is no, absolutely not.”

His wife Aventer Gray also responded on IG, saying, “I don’t see anyone screaming about how basketball players drive what they do while you paying $$$ to see them play in arenas and on fields. We don’t live for people! We live for God!”

There were mixed reactions on social media, see below:

Pastor John Gray Responds To Lamborghini Controversy And Twitter Reacts was originally published on newsone.com