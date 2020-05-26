Are my fellow sneaker aficionados prepared to grab some seconds on Nike’s buffet of hot L’s this week? Well, we are.

After catching an abundance of losses following today’s raffle release of the highly anticipated Nike SB Dunk “Chunky Dunky”‘s, this Friday we’ll have another chance at feeling like losers with the raffle release for Travis Scott’s remixed version of the Air Max 270‘s. You can almost taste the second serving of L’s, b.

According to Nike, the “Cactus Trails” that Scott helped craft were inspired by La Flame’s affinity for yesteryear’s flavor which you can sometimes garner from looking at his fashion choices whenever he steps out in public.

Material selection, including a polar fleece collar, further relays an outdoor connection, while oxidation of the upper, midsole and Air unit, achieved through a tint Sulphur dye, helps celebrate the beauty of a well-loved object’s patina. Additional details include a custom tongue-tab, lace-lock and an extra Swoosh on the toe.

For those complaining that it won’t include the reverse swoosh that he made famous on his new classic Air Jordan 1 “Cactus Jack”‘s, the Air Max 270 will in fact include a DIY Nike Swoosh Stencil which will allow heads to personally paint on the reverse swoosh on the sneakers. Expect to see all kinds of f*cked up paint jobs on these in the coming months. Just sayin.’

While numerous stores and websites have already begun raffles for the highly anticipated sneakers and the attire that will accompany the release, Nike will be raffling their pairs on Friday (May 29) at 10am.

Though the kicks will come in a full family run, don’t expect them to be any easier to copp. Even kids sizes will be going for double to triple the retail price. The resale game doesn’t spare women or children these days, b.

Peep some pictures of the kicks below and good luck, y’all.

Peep Nike’s New Travis Scott Air Max 270 “Cactus Trails” was originally published on hiphopwired.com