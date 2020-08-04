RHOA Cynthia Bailey’s ex-husband Bar One Miami King Peter Thomas has been praying a whole lot as it pertains to fans seeing him and wanting to take a selfie with him without masks on, but unfortunately for Peter Thomas he is now experiencing prayer without works so to speak as he is reporting via a video on his Instagram page he has contracted COVID-19 and he believes he got it from a fan.
Peter Thomas From RHOA Caught The Corona!? was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
