Peter Thomas From RHOA Caught The Corona!?

Posted August 4, 2020

RHOA Cynthia Bailey’s ex-husband Bar One Miami King Peter Thomas has been praying a whole lot as it pertains to fans seeing him and wanting to take a selfie with him without masks on, but unfortunately for Peter Thomas he is now experiencing prayer without works so to speak as he is reporting via a video on his Instagram page he has contracted COVID-19 and he believes he got it from a fan.

