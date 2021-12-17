If it’s one thing Philly gonna do, it’s “Shake That Sh*t!”

This Philly viral dance challenge has gone crazy on TikTok and Instagram and it actually has been like three different versions to the dance.

As most popular dances evolved, like Wu Tang and D-Mac, so did this one, just very quickly. Not only did the #ShakeThatSh*t dance challenge become like three different ways to do it, but there is like about three different main songs circulating along with it.

The latest trend of the dance challenge is to now #ShakeThatSh*t down the hallway or wherever you are walking while looking at the camera.

So the question is, can you do the dance?

Philly’s Hottest Dance Challenge of 2021: “Shake That Sh*t” was originally published on rnbphilly.com