Cuteness Overload: All The Adorable Pictures Of Offset & Cardi B’s Baby Girl Kulture [PHOTO]

We will never forget the day Cardi B made her appearance on “Saturday Night Live” and showed the world her growing baby bump.

On July 10th of 2018, Cardi B and husband, Offset welcomed their baby girl, Kulture Kiari Cephus. Since then we’ve all been falling in love with her on social media and even rapping along with Cardi as she says, “I like morning sex, but nothing in this world that I like more than Kulture,” in her song “Money.

Check out some photos below of baby Kulture below!

