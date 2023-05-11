Photos of Ice Spice Mom Surface The Internet, Twitter Reacts!

The internet is going crazy after photos of rapper Ice Spice, mom goes viral. Is she the OG Munch?! Mother’s Day is coming up and we are here for the mother-daughter duo. She definitely get it from her mama, check out the reactions below!
