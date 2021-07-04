HomePhotos

Happy Birthday Malia Obama: Heartwarming Photos Of Our Favorite First Family

Posted July 4, 2021

93.9 WKYS Listen Live Banner
93.9 WKYS Featured Video
CLOSE
Barack and Malia Obama

Source: Getty / Getty

Kids … they grow up so fast! Hard to believe it’s already been thirteen years since Barack Obama was first elected President of The United States of America. The monumental win marked a hard-fought turn in political history, and The Obama Family – Michelle, Sasha, Barack and Malia – became a welcomed extension of our own family tree.

Today (July 4), Malia Ann Obama celebrates her 23rd birthday. She was only ten years old when her father became the most powerful man in the world. Through photos, film and family updates, we have seen her go from a shy young girl to an adult woman with career and life goals of her own.

Take a trip down memory lane with these heartwarming photos of our Favorite (and forever) First Family.

Happy Birthday Malia Obama: Heartwarming Photos Of Our Favorite First Family  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

1. President, Husband, Father

President, Husband, Father Source:NIke

2. At Home With The Obamas

At Home With The Obamas Source:Pete Souza

3. Quality Times With Malia and Sasha

Quality Times With Malia and Sasha Source:Pete Souza

4. Malia Stepping Out

Malia Stepping Out Source:Getty

5. Sasha And Malia: First Sisters

Sasha And Malia: First Sisters Source:Getty

6. Barack and Michelle at a’Get Out The Vote’ Rally

Barack and Michelle at a'Get Out The Vote' Rally Source:Getty

7. The First Family Arrives in Cuba (2016)

The First Family Arrives in Cuba (2016) Source:WKYS

8. Malia Makes Her Way to Aboard Air Force One

Malia Makes Her Way to Aboard Air Force One Source:Getty

9. The Obamas Prep for a State Dinner in Washington (2015)

The Obamas Prep for a State Dinner in Washington (2015) Source:Getty

10. Barack and Malia Obama, Thanksgiving 2013

Barack and Malia Obama, Thanksgiving 2013 Source:Getty

11. Selfie Time!

Selfie Time! Source:@PhotosByBeanz

12. A True Girl Dad

A True Girl Dad Source:Radio One

13. Michelle Obama and family at Village Camp Ederle

Michelle Obama and family at Village Camp Ederle Source:WENN

14. The Sisters Help Out During A 2013 Service Event In DC

The Sisters Help Out During A 2013 Service Event In DC Source:Getty

15. Michelle Obama and Family in Venice

Michelle Obama and Family in Venice Source:WENN

16. Everyone Loves A Good Book

Everyone Loves A Good Book Source:Walmart

17. They Grow Up So Fast!

More From KYSDC
Close