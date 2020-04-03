Easy Money Typer

Playboi Carti landed himself behind bars after law enforcement made a startling discovery in his vehicle.

Carti woke up to folks talking about him in a cell. The Atlanta Journal reports that the rapper born Jordan Carter was arrested on Thursday (Apr.2) on gun and drug charges. According to the publication, authorities found three guns, 12 bags of marijuana, Xanax, codeine, and oxycodone inside Carti’s Lamborghini, according to the report. The Journal also reports another man named Jaylon Tucker was also arrested.

Per the Clayton County Sherriff’s Office :

“Yesterday, Sheriff Victor Hill’s elite COBRA strike force pulled over a Lamborghini that had an expired tag. During the stop, COBRA members located 12 bags of marijuana, 3 guns, Xanax, codeine, and oxycodone.”

“Jordan Carter later identified as Atlanta rapper “PlayBoi Carti” and Jaylon Tucker, we’re both taken into custody, and they are now facing the wall at Georgia’s toughest para-military jail known as the Hill-ton.”

This isn’t Carti’s first run-in with the law, back in January 2019, he was convicted of trashing a tour bus and punching the driver in Scotland back in 2018. He was ordered to pay $1,030 for the assault and $386 for the window he allegedly broke.

In July 2017, he was arrested for domestic battery after he was seen grabbing a woman by her backpack and shoving her into the back of an Uber at Los Angeles International Airport. He was released on a $20,000 bond, and the charges were dropped the next month.

Of course, the internet has reactions to Carti’s arrest. You can peep them below.

—

Photo: Matt Jelonek / Getty

Playboi Carti Busted On Gun & Drug Charges, Twitter Wants Him Free Immediately was originally published on hiphopwired.com