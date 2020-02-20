CLOSE
Hip-Hop Stars Give Words Of Remembrance For Colleague Pop Smoke

Pop Smoke Listening Party

As Hip-Hop fans continue to process the shocking loss of rising rapper Pop Smoke, many of his musical colleagues are joined in mourning and remembering the young star. From Nicki Minaj to Quavo of the Migos, Pop Smoke’s peers are just as stunned.

As we shared in an earlier post, signs are pointing to the death of Pop Smoke as a targeted hit and not a robbery attempt as has been widely reported. The 20-year-old Brooklyn native apparently just moved to Los Angeles a week after releasing his second commercial mixtape, Meet The Woo 2. Having already scored a number of collaborations and gaining the respect of veterans and fellow up and comers, the artist born Bashar Jackson was well on his way to superstardom.

Check out the reaction from the stars below.

View this post on Instagram

💙

A post shared by A-Boogie Wit Da Hoodie 🎨 (@artisthbtl) on

View this post on Instagram

Shit Wack RIP Young King 🙏🏿

A post shared by Lenny Grant (@unclemurda) on

View this post on Instagram

Rip @realpopsmoke shit crazy .

A post shared by Tony Yayo (@tonyyayo) on

View this post on Instagram

YOU WAS JUST TRYNNA “LIVE” CUZ‼️

A post shared by CASANOVA (@casanova_2x) on

View this post on Instagram

MY FUCCIN WOO 😢

A post shared by MALIK & MUGGA 🌎 HUSSLE 🏁 (@daveeast) on

View this post on Instagram

🙏🏼💔

A post shared by dramalikethedj (@djdrama) on

View this post on Instagram

Rest well young king ! 🙏🏽#popsmoke

A post shared by Raekwon The Chef (@raekwon) on

View this post on Instagram

RIP king Jealous Ones Still Envy @realpopsmoke

A post shared by FAT JOE (@fatjoe) on

