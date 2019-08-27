Fowl Play: Popeyes Announces Chicken Sandwich Sold Out & Pushes App, Twitter Reacts

Popeyes is trying to make the most of the hype surrounding their chicken sandwich. The brand took to Twitter to announced that they are sold out of the goods, but you can download their app to find out when it will be available.

Y’all. We love that you love The Sandwich. Unfortunately we’re sold out (for now). pic.twitter.com/Askp7aH5Rr — Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) August 27, 2019

So basically, like SNKRS is to L’s in copping exclusive Nike kicks, Popeyes has an app for that.

Almost immediately, Twitter came through with all the jokes and slander.

While the chicken hypebeasts download the app hoping for the best, these jokes are going to let off.

