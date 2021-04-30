Red Carpet Rundown: Janet Mock Stuns At ‘Pose’ Season 3 Premiere

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

After 2 riveting seasons of Pose, the hit FX drama is coming to an end. The premiere of the 3rd season will air on May 2nd, and we have tons of questions on the direction of their final season. Will Poppy and Angel get married? Will Candy make more ghost appearances? What’s going on with Pray Tel and Ricky? And the obvious question is, how’s that body doing in Mother’s closet?

Pose rendered the audience with lots of drama, but it also helped push the culture in a new direction by providing education, diversity, inclusion and representation. The series, which explores the urban ballroom scene and dissects the wake of the HIV/AIDS pandemic in the late 80’s and early 90’s, dives into the resilience of the LGBTQ+ community and how they became activists in efforts to save the rest of their community.

The show, which was nominated for a Golden Globe for the Best Television Series, pushed representation to the forefront. The world got a glimpse of ballroom artistry and fashion, but we also got to experience a show that was dedicated to highlighting Black and Brown trans voices. While we are mourning the end of a culture-changing series, we are celebrating the inclusive space that allowed an entire community to be heard. This show highlighted a bunch of talented, stylish dreamers who expressed themselves through art, music, dance and more.

The multifaceted series also exposed the fun and dramatic side of fashion in the late 80’s and early 90’s. Each character used their personal style to tell a story, and it often played out on the runways of the ballroom dance floor. From sassy street style looks to extraordinary Avant-garde pieces, fashion lovers were often left in awe of the creativity behind each ensemble. We expect the 3rd season to bring all the fashion lewks. Set in 1994, will likely see more denim patch work, a little bit of grunge, and a lot of glamor.

Last night the stars of ‘Pose’ walked the red carpet for the series finale of their hit show. As expected, each start gave exactly what we needed them to give!

