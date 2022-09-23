10 Potential Black Buyers For The Phoenix Suns Franchise

The fallout surrounding now-ex Phoenix Suns majority owner Robert Sarver is still very, very fresh following his breaking announcement earlier this week (Sept. 21) on plans to sell the billion-dollar basketball franchise. This comes after a year-long investigation by the NBA into allegations of racism and misogyny published last year by ESPN.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
Here’s just one real-life example of what Sarver is accused of, via ESPN‘s Nov 2021 report:
“The young Phoenix Suns team had been toiling at the bottom of the NBA’s standings for years, missing the playoffs for six straight seasons while churning through head coaches. Watson was the fourth in as many years. Still, the Suns were playing the eventual NBA champions close, even leading by 13 in the first half. But it didn’t last. The Warriors took control in the fourth quarter and cemented a 106-100 win, dropping the Suns to 0-3.
After the loss, Suns majority owner Robert Sarver entered the coaches locker room, Watson told ESPN.
‘You know, why does Draymond Green get to run up the court and say [N-word],’ Sarver, who is white, allegedly said, repeating the N-word several times in a row.
‘You can’t say that,’ Watson, who is Black and Hispanic, told Sarver.
‘Why?’ Sarver replied. ‘Draymond Green says [N-word].’
‘You can’t f—ing say that,’ Watson said again.”
Sarver’s racist behavior is believed to have been an open secret in the league, or at the very least within the Suns franchise, ever since buying it back in 2004. Him stepping down now allows for a new era in Phoenix to right some wrongs of the past. With that being said, the conversation surrounding Black ownership in the NBA comes to light once again.
STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!
We strongly feel that a Black owner for the Phoenix Suns would not only foster the inclusion everyone claims to want so badly but also assure that players, many minorities themselves, feel represented when it comes to their leadership.
Take a look at 10 Black business owners below who we think have the drive, energy, knowledge and, yes, affluence to run the Phoenix Suns franchise:
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE
10 Potential Black Buyers For The Phoenix Suns Franchise was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
1. Magic JohnsonSource:@PhotosByBeanz83
Loyal to L.A., we know, but Magic could definitely do this one for the culture.
2. Sean “Diddy” CombsSource:abc
In a move he’s been vying to make for years now, this could be Diddy’s chance to expand on his ever-growing empire.
3. Tiger WoodsSource:Scott Clarke / ESPN Images
With retirement rumors surrounding the golf legend constantly, a power move into another sports arena on the ownership side could be a nice change of pace.
4. Michael JordanSource:Getty
He already owns the Charlotte Hornets, but hey — why not two?! Another step towards world domination for His Airness.
5. LeBron JamesSource:Getty
We’re sure LeBron has no plans of leaving Los Angeles anytime soon, but we also at one point didn’t think he’d ever leave Cleveland. Or Miami.
We’re just saying anything’s possible!
6. Floyd MayweatherSource:Getty
This could be the ultimate flex for a man who can’t help but show off how much money he’s got. In short, bring The Money Team to Phoenix!
7. Jay-ZSource:(Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)
While Jay-Z has always made it a mission to have strong stakes in Brooklyn, NBA ownership is a move we’ve all seen coming when it comes to the rap mogul. Now’s your chance, king!
8. Patrice MotsepeSource:Getty
Using his affluence and sports connections as President of the Confederation of African Football could actually make this an impressive power move for the Black billionaire.
9. David StewardSource:Getty
Although he made his billions on the tech side, we’re sure David Steward wouldn’t feel too far out of place in Arizona if the opportunity served him well.
10. Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal (Co-Owners)Source:Getty
Their combined net worths and symbiotic senses of humor would make this a partnership made in NBA heaven.