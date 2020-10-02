Pour It Up: 9 Times Hip-Hop and R&B Lyrics Referenced Belvedere Vodka

National Vodka Day is on October 4 and you know what that means… It’s time to sip!

If you’re like me, and you learned about wines and spirits as a kid in the 90s, then you remember Belvedere vodka as a hot topic in rap songs like Jay Z’s “I Just Wanna Love U.” I wasn’t old enough to drink at the time, but the mention of it — just like cars and clothes — created a visual fantasy later that became a reality after graduating high school and being introduced to choices: Choices in lifestyle, choice in entertainment, choices in fashion, and choices in style overall. Belvedere kind of represents the same thing. With an array of choices already under its umbrella, Belvedere recently launched a new expression called Heritage 176 and it’s “made with nature.” A healthy vodka choice really does exist!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

As we’ve seen in pop culture, organic and natural health is trending upward in all categories of life. Heritage 176 is just the cherry on top.

“We are seeing that people are making lifestyle changes and opting for high quality products, which is where Belvedere is well positioned to engage them because we’ve always had a natural philosophy. This, a lot of people don’t know about, which is why we are launching ‘Made With Nature’ now,” Allison Varone, Vice President of business and marketing strategy at Belvedere Vodka for Moët Hennessy USA, says. “With our new ‘Made With Nature’ creative, we’ll literally be showing [people] that our products are made with 100% Polska Rye and purified water, distilled by fire and nothing else.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

With its new natural product philosophy, Belvedere aims to go green with energy, organic products and sustainable packaging through the expansion of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) program. In 2017, the brand reduced CO2 emissions by 42% by shifting fuel sources and Verone says its distillery in Poland is already “on track to generate 100% renewable energy by 2025.”

Here’s a list of some other healthy benefits to Belvedere’s new Heritage 176, according to Varone:

There are no additives.

Despite the stereotype that vodka is tasteless and odorless, “every expression in the Belvedere portfolio has an individual flavor profile.”

And new choices are always pending.

This National Vodka Day, we asked Belvedere VP Allison Varone what her top Belvedere recipe for the celebration looked like and it included a Belvedere Martini and the Heritage Style (click here to get the recipes) with a mix of tunes from Janelle Monae and Alicia Keys. If you’re looking for music to add to your playlist as you whip up your own drink, below are nine times hip-hop and R&B artists referenced the iconic Belvedere.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Pour It Up: 9 Times Hip-Hop and R&B Lyrics Referenced Belvedere Vodka was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com