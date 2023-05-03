Jamie Foxx Family Asks For Prayers as He Remains Hospitalized

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been three weeks since legendary American actor, comic and singer Jamie Foxx was taken to a hospital following an undisclosed medical emergency. Today, according to TMZ, his family is asking for prayers as he continues to recover.

Foxx, 55, suffered a “medical complication” according to a social media post by his daughter Corinne on April 12. While we don’t know exactly what it is, the situation is clearly serious.

Over the last few weeks we’ve heard several reports of his condition improving, however, he’s still yet to be released.

Sources with direct knowledge tell us … Jamie will not be on this season of “Beat Shazam.” We’re told filming starts today, with a new host. We’re also told Corinne, who DJs on the show, will not be on as well — she’s been a fixture at the hospital in Atlanta by her dad’s side.

Moments ago Foxx took to Instagram for the first time see the news of his health broke. He told fans he appreciates all the love. Hopefully, he’s able to come home soon!

