Prayers Up: Rah Ali’s Child Died Minutes After Premature Birth

“Love & Hip Hop” star Rah Ali went into labor prematurely and lost her baby, TMZ reports.

The 35-year-old was only five months pregnant. According to sources, Rah gave birth to a baby girl on Sunday after her water broke suddenly and she started having contractions. The reality TV maven was not due until the middle of October. Rah was rushed to the hospital and delivered her daughter, but the doctors were unable to save the baby.

Insiders close to Rah told TMZ that the loss was shocking, considering there were no signs of problems throughout her pregnancy.

Rah was planning to reveal her pregnancy to the world later this month.

In the wake of the tragedy, sources close to Rah told TMZ that Nicki Minaj, a close friend of the entrepreneur, has been standing by the mourning mother and offering her support in her time of grief.

In 2018, Rah defended Nicki Minaj against Cardi B in their now infamous Fashion Week squabble that left Cardi with a vicious knot on her forehead. Rah also loyally chose Nicki in her rap battle against Remy Ma, opting to cut off her friendship with Ma to stand by Nicki.

Rah is reportedly married to Nicki Minaj’s full-time security team member, whose identity has been kept hidden from the headlines. They wed in August 2017 in a beachfront wedding in Miami in the presence of close friends and family. Rah walked down the aisle to Nicki Minaj’s hit, “Moment For Life.”

This was the first child for the couple.

Our deepest condolences go out to Rah and her family during this time.

