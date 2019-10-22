President Cheeto Chump Compares Impeachment Inquiry To Lynching, Twitter Gets Racist Traitor Out Of Here

President Donald Trump is terrible at being the leader of the country and generally everything else, we just needed to get that out the way. The failed former business mogul compared the ongoing talks of impeachment to the racist-ass crime of lynching and Twitter is getting the Orange Lord of Chaos out of here.

We won’t dignify Cheeto Chump by linking directly with his tweets that used the term but we will quote it below.

‘So some day, if a Democrat becomes President and the Republicans win the House, even by a tiny margin, they can impeach the President, without due process or fairness or any legal rights. All Republicans must remember what they are witnessing here – a lynching. But we will WIN,” Trump tweeted amid a bunch of other usual nonsense.

Immediately, the word “Lynching” began trending on Twitter with a number of people far more qualified to speak on the horrors of the act than that privileged bum in the White House.

Right now on the social media network, Trump is getting dusted properly for his foolish comparison and we’ve got the best responses below.

Shame on you, President Trump.

