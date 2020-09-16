HHW Gaming: Sony Drops PS5 Price, Release Date & Tons of Gameplay Footage, Consider It Copped

The moment we have been patiently waiting for has arrived, and guess what? You won’t have pimp yourself out or sell a liver to get a PS5.

For months gamers have been speculating exactly how much the PS5 was going to cost. Turns out most guesses on the next-gen consoles price were astronomically wrong. The ball has been in Sony’s court ever since Microsoft revealed the price for the Xbox Series X ($499) and its less-powerful counterpart, the Xbox Series S ($299), following a huge “leak.” Sony still didn’t budge and didn’t rush and days later confirmed it had a showcase coming up solely focusing on the PS5.

Wednesday (Sept.15), Sony did not mess around, and it showed off a lot of games, a good number of them being PS5 exclusives that will be available when the PS5 launches and we will get to those in a second. But the most essential information was the price and release date of the consoles, and we are happy to report both versions of the PS5 will not hurt your pockets. The PlayStation 5 Digital Version will cost $399 while the regular console with an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive will cost $499. Not a massive difference from the competition at all.

As for the release date, mark your calendars; the PS5 will be available on November 12, in seven key markets U.S., Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea, before rolling out globally on November 19. Oh, and Sony snuck in the pre-order information revealing that process begins Thursday (Sept.16) at select retailers. So you better be ready as soon as that link goes live.

PS5 pre-orders will be available starting as early as tomorrow at select retailers. — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 16, 2020

Oh, and one more thing before we get into the games they showed off, Sony also announced that PS5 owners will have access to PlayStation top-tier PS4 titles at launch thanks to PlayStation Plus Collection. Games like God of War, Bloodborne, Final Fantasy XV, Mortal Kombat X, Until Dawn, The Last Guardian, The Last of Us Remastered, Persona 5, and Resident Evil 7: Biohazard are some of the titles you can look forward to playing on your new PS5.

Well, now that’s out of the way, let’s talk about the games. Sony came out swinging during the presentation showing us more phenomenal Spider-Man: Miles Morales gameplay.

We got even footage from Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and learned that the multiplayer alpha demo will begin for PS4 owners this Friday (Sept.18) with pre-load beginning Thursday (Sept.17). Final Fantasy XIV is also coming to the PlayStation 5 and will be a console exclusive. There were many other games revealed as well, and you can peep all of the trailers in the gallery below, and good luck pre-ordering your PS5 tomorrow.

