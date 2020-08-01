Purple Tape Posse: Twitter Salutes Raekwon On 25th Anniversary Of ‘Only Built 4 Cuban Linx’

Raekwon is currently basking in the appreciation of experiencing the 25th anniversary of his solo debut album,. On Twitter, fans of theswordsman are joined in celebration while taking an epic stroll down memory lane.

The late summer release of Only Built 4 Cuban Linx came just as the Wu-Tang Clan was beginning its industry takeover with RZA overseeing the creative direction for the early portion of the careers of the Shaolin collective. Alongside Ghostface Killah, who also embarked on a solo journey, the chemistry between the street-wise brethren has remained intact all these years later.

While the Wu was definitely featured across the RZA-produced album, Nas made a scene-stealing turn on “Verbal Intercourse” with some saying that is firmly near the top of all of the Queensbridge rapper’s verses.

We’ve looked on Twitter and got some reactions from fans who are proudly joined together in bigging up Chef Raekwon and rightfully so. Check out those tweets below.

