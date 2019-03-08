The Internet Remains Undefeated, Turns R.Kelly’s Disastrous CBS Interview Into Hilarious Memes

Twitter can make a joke out of anything, case in point individuals put their humor on full display by making hilarious memes out of R.Kelly’s disastrous CBS interview.

R.Kelly’s CBS interview might be the biggest hit the singer has dropped in a long time thanks to these memes. Creative individuals have managed to take the most hilarious parts of the sit-down and remixed it adding beats and even setting it to Kelly’s “Trapped In The Closet” beat.

Of course, there were also the reactions to the madness that Gayle King had to endure while conducting the jaw-dropping interview with the king of R&Pee as he hilariously and passionately declared he is “fighting for his life.” One thing is definitely evident R.Kelly is a very disturbed individual, and he’s got some serious soul searching to do. While he embarks on his journey with his two brainwashed young girlfriends, we still gonna get these jokes off.

We do understand the suffering of the families involved, and the alleged abuse is no laughing matter; these memes though are just too good. To see all of the best ones generated from the interview hit the gallery below

Photo: CBS News screenshot

