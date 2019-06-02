Incarcerated Rap Faces: 11 Rappers Who Are Currently In Prison

Rappers and prison is a trend that really needs to stop. Currently, there are numerous rap artists stuck on involuntary vacations for a plethora of reasons, great and small.
While plenty are in jail for something like parole violation, others are locked up on more heinous charges, like murder. Keep this in mind when proclaiming “Free [Insert Rapper’s Name Here]” to whoever may be listening.
It’s not cool bigging up a potential and allegedly homicidal maniacs or sexual predators, just saying.
Peep a who’s who of notable rappers currently in the clink and why below. More times than not, they have no one to blame but themselves.
1. Kodak BlackSource:Getty
Kodak Black got busted for making false statements while applying for a gun. His request for parole got deaded because the judge has deemed him a danger to the community.
2. Soulja BoySource:Getty
Soulja Boy got caught with ammo in his crib, a no-no per his parole conditions. So now he’s in jail.
3. Juelz SantanaSource:Getty
Juelz forgot he had a gun in his luggage while he was at Newark Airport, and it was all downhill from there. He’s currently serving 2 years after taking a plea deal.
4. YNW MellySource:Getty
Born Jamell Demons, YNW was charged with two counts of first degree murder on February 13, 2019 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. He’s accused with Cortlen Henry of fatally shooting two other rappers, Christopher Thomas Jr and Anthony Williams, from his onw crew, on October 26, 2018. Bruh…
5. Bobby Shmurda
Remember Bobby Shmurda? The “Hot N*gga” rapper is currently serving a 7-year sentence for gang involvement in Brooklyn. Word is he’s coming home in 2020.
6. Tekashi 6ix9ineSource:Getty
Tekashi was right to be scared of the Feds, and they have him dead to rights on conspiracy charges that can land him up to a 47-year sentence. He’s been singing, but he’s still in jail.
7. Marion ‘Suge’ KnightSource:Getty
Talk about the text book definition of karma. In late 2018, Suge was finally sentenced to 28 years in jail for killing Terry Carter.
8. G-DepSource:Getty
G-Dep’s conscience made him tell cops he had once shot a man. It turns out the victim died, and in 2011 the former Bad Boy rapper was sentenced to 15-years to life in prison.
9. LoonSource:Getty
Sometime after his run on Bad Boy, Loon converted to Islam and moved to Egypt. Sometime after that, the man now known as Amir Junaid Muhadith got popped for selling heroin in Brussels, and was extradited to the United Staes where he is serving a 14-year sentence. Sentenced in 2013, he has to served at least 8 and half years.
10. 03 GreedoSource:Getty
in 2018, rapper 03 Greedo was sentenced to 20 years in prison on gun and drug charges. He can be out in 5 with good behavior.
11. Ar-AbSource:Instagram
In October 2018, Philadelphia rapper and certified goon AR-Ab and eight others were indicted on federal drug charges.