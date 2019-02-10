The late, great Phife Dawg famously rapped, “I’ll never let a statue tell me how nice I am,” on “Award Tour.” The words ring true when it comes to the Grammy Awards, which often have been lacking when it comes to its respect for Hip-Hop culture.
Back in the day, the Grammys wouldn’t even air the Rap category winners during the proper show. To many the slights still continue, like Jay-Z sitting in the front row only to go 0-8 in Grammy wins in 2018. Every year it’s a guarantee, the Hip-Hop heads will be upset, about something, justifiably so.
Needless to say, the Grammys’ relation with the culture is still strained at best, with artists like Drake, Kendrick Lamar and Childish Gambino all essentially curving the show after being asked and passing on performing.
Considering the amount of Hip-Hop legends, who have dropped quality material, only to never take home a Grammy Award, you can’t blame them. Like Phife insinuated, a Grammy Award will never make you a great MC, but the acknowledgment would still be cool.
As evidence, check out the eyebrow-raising list of Hip-Hop artists who have never won a Grammy in the gallery.
No Trophies: Rappers Who Have Never Won A Grammy was originally published on hiphopwired.com
