RecastTChalla Movement Starts Social Media Debate About The Late Chadwick Boseman’s Character’s Future

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Should the MCU’s T’Challa be shelved forever?

Some fans are already calling for a Shuri recast because of alleged on-set anti-vax shenanigans and the film’s production going on hiatus as she recovers from an injury she sustained while filming. Now, there is a movement gaining traction on social media calling for the recast of T’Challa, the character played by the late Chadwick Boseman.

Following Boseman’s tragic passing, many MCU fans believed that T’Challa should be retired forever. Black Panther director Ryan Coogler and MCU boss Kevin Feige assured fans that Boseman’s character would not show up in the sequel in CGI form or be played by another actor. They further added Black Panther: Wakanda Forever would serve as a fitting tribute to Boseman.

Speaking with the Ringer-Verse podcast, MCU VP of Development Nate Moore further addressed the situation, stating that we will not see T’Challa in the MCU 616 universe.” He further added that after a discussion with Coogler decided “we couldn’t do it” in terms of recasting Boseman.

The Ringer-Verse’s scoop has sparked some debate with some believing that while Boseman’s portrayal of the comic book character set the bar high, T’Challa should live on.

Some are adamant that Boasmen’s version of T’Challa should be the only one we ever see. One Twitter user, wrote, “I don’t want T’Challa recast. Ever.”

This is a highly contentious subject due to everyone’s attachment to Boseman’s version of T’Challa and his sudden passing only added more fuel. But, based on Moore’s comments, we won’t be seeing Boseman’s T’Challa in the MCU 616 universe, but now that Marvel’s films are branching out following the cataclysmic events of the Disney+ series Loki, the chances of seeing a different T’Challa are very significant.

One thing is definitely are for certain, we will see someone else take on the mantle of the Black Panther. Letitia Wright’s Princess Shuri has been promoted to lead and all signs point to her becoming Wakanda’s protector. Giant Freakin Robot is also exclusively reporting that Winston Duke is the next Black Panther. Take all of this news with a grain of salt because Marvel Studios is known for keeping us guessing.

Do you think another Black actor should be allowed to play T’Challa? Or do you think he should be retired forever? Let us know in the comment section and check out more reactions in the gallery below.

Photo: John Lamparski / Getty

#RecastTChalla Movement Starts Social Media Debate About The Late Chadwick Boseman’s Character’s Future was originally published on cassiuslife.com