RED CARPET RUNDOWN: Celebs Showed That The Ban On Gucci Is Over At The LACMA Gala

Posted November 4, 2019

Cancel culture can be so short lived. While just a few short months ago, people were upset with Gucci for letting an ankle bracelet that resembled a house arrest device go down the runway. A few months before that, Black people and supporters of the culture were in outrage over a turtleneck that resembled Black face. I guess we are all forgiving with Gucci now – after all, they finally gave Gucci Mane an ad campaign.  The Los Angeles County Museum of Art Gala was co-chaired by Eva Chow (museum trustee) and Leonardo DiCaprio on Saturday night. The event raised $4.6 million dollars for the museums educational initiatives, film program, exhibitions, and future art acquisitions. Gucci is a huge supporter of the event, with their name on the step and repeat. The high end (and highly controversial) brand dressed a bevy of celebs for the evening and even one of the honorees, 93-year-old assemblage artist Betye Saar. Everyone from Yara Shahidi to Kiki Layne to Ava DuVernay to Naomi Campbell (who did NOT wear Gucci) was in attendance. See all the looks here.

REGINA KING

Actress Regina King attends the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala Presented By Gucci on November 02, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Her braided updo is so fun in this purple hue!

REGINA KING

In Gucci.

CYNTHIA ERIVO

‘Harriet’ actress Cynthia Erivo attends the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala Presented By Gucci on November 02, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. #TeamBeautiful is loving the trend of Erivo matching her hair with her dress hue. This lilac cropped cut is life!

CYNTHIA ERIVO

In Gucci.

CYNTHIA ERIVO

Erivo looks so elegant in this dress silhouette and the color is absolutely regal.

AVA DUVERNAY

Ava DuVernay is serving us with a sultry smokey eye. We see you, queen!

AVA DUVERNAY

While DuVernay is known for her embellished gowns, she switched up her style with this stand out silvery statement Gucci gown.

NAOMI CAMPBELL

Supermodel Naomi Campbell attends the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala at LACMA on November 02, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

NAOMI CAMPBELL

The supermodel strutted on the carpet donning a stunning Versace gown.

AMANDLA STENBERG

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 02: Amanda Stenberg attends the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala at LACMA on November 02, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,satin,california,city of los angeles,purse,dress,gala,brown,pleated,gucci,multi colored,layered dress,clutch bag,cap sleeve,multi colored dress,los angeles county museum of art,brown purse,amandla stenberg,round neckline

AMANDLA STENBERG

In Gucci. Amandla Stenberg arrives at the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala Presented By Gucci on November 2, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

KIKI LAYNE

Actress KiKi Layne attends the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala at LACMA on November 02, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. She wore hair art on the carpet and we live.

KIKI LAYNE

In Gucci.

ANDERSON PAAK

Rapper Anderson .Paak attends the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala Presented By Gucci on November 02, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. We’re here cor his colored sunglasses.

ANDERSON PAAK

In Gucci.

JOHN LEGEND

Singer John Legend was at the event.

JOHN LEGEND

This wine colored velvet jacket is goals.

