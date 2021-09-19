Red Carpet Rundown: The Melanin At The 73rd Emmy Awards

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

After two years of virtual shows amidst the Covid 19 pandemic, the 73rd Emmy Awards will be held in-person this year with an eagerly anticipated red carpet. Similar to the 2021 Met Gala, the Emmys will be a scaled down version of the ceremony. Instead of the 7,100 seat Microsoft Theater where the Emmys typically take place, the show will be held in a tent with a few hundreds of attendees, The NY Times reports.

Hosted by dapper and hilarious “The Neighborhood” comedian Cedric The Entertainer, the 2021 Emmys promise good fun and fashion moments we’ll be talking about in the morning. Trans actress MJ Rodriguez will make history if she takes home the award for “best actress in a drama race” for her role as Bianca Evangalista in the fan favorite “Pose.” The late Michael K. Williams is also nominated for his breakthrough role in “Lovecraft Country.” Other notable nominees include Jurnee Smollett and Michaela Coel.

The red carpet will also be scaled down with only a select few outlets. E!’s show coverage begins at 4:30 EST while you can find livestreams on People and Entertainment Weekly starting at 7 p.m.

