When Karens Attack: Woman & Red Lobster Employee Brawl Over 3-Hour Wait For Food [Video]

A woman set herself up for a serious beatdown on Mother’s Day after she was caught on camera losing her cool over a 3-hour wait for food.

It happened at a Red Lobster in York, PA. Footage shows restaurant employees forcefully removing the patron from the main entrance. The customer demands a full refund several times before swinging at an employee.

The employee reacts, grabbing the patron by her hair before other employees step in to pull her off of the customer. We can only imagine what might have happened to “Karen” if the other employees did not step in.

Springettsbury Township Police responded to the scene, but the customer in question had already left. Officers were able to question her at a nearby location. They’re still investigating the incident. No charges have been filed as of yet.

Nicole Bott, director of communications for Red Lobster, provided this statement regarding Sunday’s incident:

“We understand that we may have disappointed some of our guests on Mother’s Day when due to COVID-19 and changes to our operations and staffing, we were not able to keep up with the demand at some of our locations. We apologize that some of our guests experienced long wait times, crowds, and in some cases, did not receive their orders. It is always our goal to provide our guests with a great seafood experience, and unfortunately, for some guests, we did not meet that goal on Sunday. We are working to better understand what occurred and how we can prevent it occurring in the future. That said, we do not tolerate violence for any reason in our restaurants. We expect our team members treat our guests with respect, and we expect our guests to treat our team members with respect in return. We are grateful our Manager and the guest involved were not seriously injured in the incident on Sunday.”

Source: York Daily Record

