Reebok, 20th Century Fox & Extra Butter Dropping ‘Predator’ Themed DMX RUN 10 [Photos]

To celebrate the revival of The Predator franchise (those horrible Alien v. Predator films don’t count), Reebok is releasing a Predator inspired DMX Run 10 colorway that is sure to standout amongst your sneaker collection.

Aside from the custom box that captures the world through the eyes of the alien hunter, the white and green colorway over the DMX silhouette has small but impressive details that pay homage to the 80’s cult classic.

Reebok’s classic Vector logo peers out from the top of the tongues like alien eyes piercing the night, while the yellow mesh gusset is an abstract nod to the Predator’s non-combat attire. The inner tongues feature ‘over here’ and ‘turn around’ printed in the creature’s native language. Inscribed with military coordinates in handwritten red ink, the transparent midsole overlays are another crisp nod to covert operations.

Eerie iridescent soles conceal more than just Reebok’s patented DMX tech. Black out the lights to witness glow-in-the-dark graphics inspired by the film’s finale when water short-circuits the Predator’s operating system. A ghoulish ‘spine trophy’ souvenir hangs from the laces as a tribute to the original Predator film from 1987.

Those are pretty dope features that any Predator fan will appreciate.

Check out pics of the upcoming Reebok DMX RUN 10 “Predator”‘s below and let us know if you’ll be dropping $200 on a pair when they drop on September 14th at spots like Extrabutter.com, Reebok.com and other certified Reebok retailers.

