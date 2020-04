Lil Wayne has been the #1 stunna in two different decades. Within those years we watched Weezy grow as an artist, an entrepreneur & a father. His daughter Reginae Carter, is now 21 years old and is beautiful! Time is really flying, it was like yesterday Wayne had a Sweet 16 Party on VH1 for Reginae. Weezyโ€™s little princess has been in the news lately for her on and off relationship with Atlanta rapper YFN Lucci.

Check out some pictures of Reginae below!

Related:ย Jaw Dropper: Meet Benzinoโ€™s Daughter, Coi Leray [Photos]

Related: Fabolous Step Daughter Is Grown And FINE! [Photos]

Reginae Carter Is Grown, Grown Now [Photos]ย was originally published on rnbphilly.com