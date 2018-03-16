Remember When Diddy & J.Lo Couldn’t Keep Their Hands Off One Another?
1. Diddy throws J.Lo a surprise birthday bash.
2. Diddy wraps his arms around his girl as the surprise birthday bash fun begins.
3. That J.Lo & Diddy back in ’99 at the VMAs.
4. J.Lo cuddles in close for a pic with her man at the MTV VMAs.
5. Jennifer & Sean dine at the Ivy restaurant.
6. Jennifer Lopez & Sean “Puffy” Combs hit the 42nd Annual Grammys together.
7. Jennifer Lopez & Sean “Puffy” Combs do it up at the 42nd Annual Grammys.
8. Jennifer Lopez & Sean “Puffy” Combs were the perfect couple at the 42nd Annual Grammys.
9. J.Lo & Diddy made an appearance for a special edition of “TRL.”
10. Diddy and J.Lo cuddle in close for the 1st Annual Latin Grammys.
11. J.Lo & Diddy get live while walking hand-in-hand.
12. J.Lo & Diddy were picture perfect back in the day.
13. Diddy doesn’t look like he can handle all that woman.
