ResignSarah: April Ryan Calls For WH Press Secretary To Quit For Lying To The American People

While the White House, especially Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, has been extremely disrespectful to veteran journalist April Ryan, it looks like she might be getting the last laugh.

On Thursday night Ryan used CNN’s platform to stress that Sanders should resign after the Robert Mueller’s Special Counsel report found that Sanders admitted to lying to the press about why President Trump fired former FBI director James Comey in 2017.

In Ryan’s words, Sanders has to got to go because she”has no credibility.”

“Not only does she not have any credibility left, she lied,” Ryan, who also serves as White House correspondent for American Urban Radio Networks, told host Erin Burnett.

“She outright lied and the people, the American people, can’t trust her. They can’t trust what’s said from the president’s mouthpiece, spokesperson, from the people’s house.

“Therefore, she should be let go; she should be fired; end of story,” Ryan continued.

“When there is a lack of credibility there, you have to start … lopping the heads off. It’s ‘Fire me Thursday’ or ‘Fire me, Good Friday.’ She needs to go.”

“Sarah plays a dangerous game in that room. The game is dangerous because she’s lying to the American public.

According to the Hill, Sanders told the press that “countless” FBI agents had lost confidence in Comey, but she later told Mueller’s team her past remark was unfounded and was a “slip of the tongue” made “in the heat of the moment.”

Keep in mind, she never went back and corrected this mistake though.

Sanders told Fox News host Sean Hannity on Thursday night that she was wrong to use the word “countless,” but did say it was “not untrue” that “a number of current and former FBI agents agreed with the president” about Comey while referring to him as a “disgraced leaker.”

Either way, the hashtags # FireSarahSanders # ResignSarah are trending and we hope, Ms. Sarah is paying attention.

You got’s to go girl!

