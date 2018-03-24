Resist! 35 Powerful Images From The March For Our Lives Rallies

Posted March 24, 2018

From Washington D.C. to New York to Chicago to Los Angeles, on Saturday (Mar. 24), millions of demonstrators joined forces around the country to let politicians know that times up when it comes to the lack of gun control in the U.S.

Led by students in the wake of the Parkland school shooting that left 17 dead last month, the March for Lives rallies sent the strong message that all children, whether in school or on the streets of cities like Chicago, we need to make our children a priority by ending gun violence now.

Here are some of the march’s most powerful images.

