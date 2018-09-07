The rapper died after an apparent overdose, according to reports.
Rest In Peace: 10 Photos Of Mac Miller Swimming In Good Spirits was originally published on globalgrind.com
Rest In Peace: 10 Photos Of Mac Miller Swimming In Good Spirits
10 photos Launch gallery
1. Mac is all smiles at his album listening party in July.
Source:Getty
1 of 10
2. Mac hits up LAX.
Source:WENN
2 of 10
3. Look at the kid smile.
Source:Getty
3 of 10
4. Mac Miller visits ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.’
Source:Splash News
4 of 10
5. Mac stops to take a photo with a fan.
Source:Splash News
5 of 10
6. Mac Miller & ex-girlfriend Ariana Grande perform “My Way” in L.A.
Source:Splash News
6 of 10
7. Mac and Ariana backstage at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards
Source:Getty
7 of 10
8. A throwback of Mac Miller at the 2012 Hangout Music Festival
Source:Getty
8 of 10
9. Mac Miller, all smiles in Soho
Source:Splash News
9 of 10
10. Mac performs on day 2 of 2016 Lollapalooza
Source:Getty
10 of 10