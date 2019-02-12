HomePhotos

Rhonda Ross Taking A Phone Call During The Grammys Was The Highlight Of The Show

Posted February 12, 2019

Between a wrecked Motown Tribute and the Academy cutting Drake’s mic after his dismissive Grammy commentary, the 61st annual award show was a mixed bag of highs and lows. Though, one individual remained unscathed by it all – so much so, taking a phone call in the middle of the show. Rhonda Ross, daughter of Diana Ross and Berry Gordy was caught on camera chopping it up.

1. Ross quickly became a meme.

2. Some saw it as a power move

3. Others praised her for careful color coordination.

4. Though some questioned whether the academy was calling her out.

5. While others tried to shame her.

6. But a Queen can’t be bothered when expected to sit through the garbage-of-a-Motown-tribute.

7. She probably had important work to attend to.

8. Or maybe not. But, for a lot of us, Rhonda Ross was us! Bored.

9. However, she can do what she wants. She is the daughter of a diva after all.

