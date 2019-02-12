Between a wrecked Motown Tribute and the Academy cutting Drake’s mic after his dismissive Grammy commentary, the 61st annual award show was a mixed bag of highs and lows. Though, one individual remained unscathed by it all – so much so, taking a phone call in the middle of the show. Rhonda Ross, daughter of Diana Ross and Berry Gordy was caught on camera chopping it up.

Rhonda Ross Taking A Phone Call During The Grammys Was The Highlight Of The Show was originally published on hellobeautiful.com