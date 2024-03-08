Rick Ross Shows Off His Dance Moves In Hilarious Video, X Users Feels He’s Skipping Leg Day

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Rick Ross isn’t shy about showing off his physique, but following his latest video social media is roasting the Hip-Hop star.

The biggest bawse always finds a way to promote anything he does. To get the word out for his annual car and bike show, the “Rich off Cocaine” rapper felt the need to show off some dance moves with an eyebrow-raising performance.

In a video shared on Instagram, Rick Ross can be seen rocking a full-length fur coat, a beret, no shirt, shorts, and a pair of Nike Air Yeezy sneakers while dancing to Beenie Man’s iconic record “Who Am I (Sim Simma),” while hitting an interesting two-step.

The hilarious video drew comments from other rappers and celebrities. 2 Chainz supported Rozay, writing in the comment section, “Hahaha, my dawg shot out.”

Max Kreamo had to mention the MMG’s general’s footwear, writing, “I see yu big dog I jus took them Yeezys off,” while Busta Rhymes and LeBron James hit Ross with a bunch of laughing emojis.

Social Media Thinks Ross Isn’t Doing Enough In The Gym

But that’s where the compliments stop, and things get a bit mean, with commenters clowning Ross’ body.

Ross has been an open book about working out, showing his fans he is, in fact, in the gym. In fact, he’s talking about climbing Africa’s biggest mountain, Kilimanjaro, but if you ask some folks, they do not see any results from his workouts.

One commenter wrote, “This n-gga been on diet for 6 years and maintained the same shape.” Another added, “Built like an orange on toothpicks.”

Damn.

We can’t front, but it does look like Ross is skipping leg day a bit too much. Remember when his legs failed him when he tried to dive into his massive pool?

Others think the video indicates that he and his baby mama, Tia, belong together.

Still, keep dancing Ross.

You can see more reactions to his video in the gallery below.

