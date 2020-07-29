Whenannounced she had been secretly working on a gender-neutral, fans rejoiced at the bitter sweet revelation. Though we were all waiting for an album, we certainly welcomed Ri Ri’s new business venture because…well duh, it’s Rihanna andis life. And if there’s a product that leaves us with that Bajan beauty glow — swipe!

Fenty Skin is trending on Twitter this morning after fans flocked to the site for the midnight launch and the collections Start’r kit, which includes cleanser, toner/serum hybrid, and SPF moisturizer have already sold out with resellers hawking the products on eBay for north of $400.

As one fan noted on social media, Rihanna carefully and meticulously worked on this collection source ingredients from all over the world including Vitamin C-rich cherries from Barbados and the standard skincare must-haves like hyaluronic acid and niacinamide. As noted on the site, Rihanna was motivated to start the skincare collection after a childhood incident with a skincare product. Therefore Fenty Skin is vegan and gluten free.

#FENTYSKIN | "Start'rs" products info: – Total Cleans’r Remove-It-All Cleanser: 4.9 ounces for $25 – Fat Water Pore-Refining Toner: 5 ounces for $28 – Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen: 1.7 ounces for $35 pic.twitter.com/HjnQ5T6PQ0 — FentyStats.com (@FentyStats) July 27, 2020

Some lucky fans were able to score the coveted three products and took to social media to express their sheer excitement.

See their tweets below:

Rihanna Dropped Fenty Skin At Midnight And Fans Are Already Waiting At The Door For Their Packages was originally published on hellobeautiful.com