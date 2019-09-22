Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Fashion Show Debuts On Amazon Prime [Photos]

Rihanna is proving once again she is a queen of all trades. She and her team have proven that the Fenty brand should be taken serious.

As spotted Vibe the Bajan singer recently hosted a fashion show for her Savage X Fenty line during New York Fashion Week; needless to say it was movie. Originally held at the Barclays Center on September 10, the festivities not only included choreographed modeling but also celebrity performances. The likes of DJ Khaled, Migos, Big Sean, Fat Joe, Janelle Monae and Fabolous hit the stage. Fans were also treated by a surprise set from the “Don’t Stop The Music” singer.

RIHANNA IS BACK ON STAGE. THIS IS WHAT YOU CAME FOR #SAVAGEXFENTYSHOW #SavageXFenty pic.twitter.com/PacWm2yv8T — Gregory Ranchester (@GregFentyJameel) September 20, 2019

Originally launched in 2017 Savage X Fenty was launched as a lingerie company for all body types. It is estimated the brand will gross over $50 million in sales by the end of 2019. The Savage X Fenty show can be exclusively streamed on Amazon Prime here.

You can see more photos from the show below.

Photo: Getty

