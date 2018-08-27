Best Memes From the ‘Power’ Episode Kanan Died

Posted 20 hours ago

The eighth episode of Power season 5 proved no one was safe as Tasha, Angela, and Ghost tried to figure out how to keep Tariq from going to jail for the murder of Ray Ray. Ghost and Tommy thought it was best to frame Dre, but Tasha and Angela had a plan to frame Kanan instead.

Surprisingly, a reluctant Tariq helped get the job done by planting the murder weapon in Kanan’s car. Kanan opened fire on police in a last ditch effort to get away when pulled over by the cops and lied on about kidnapping Tariq, but he ended up getting shot dead in the process—and this time he’s dead for real.

😢😢dis shit don’t seem real #ripkanan #power 🤣

A post shared by Universe7 (@bombs___away) on

How everybody feeling right about now......#dre>tariq #powertv

A post shared by Kyle McCall (@k_sharp12) on

I wasn’t ready 🤪🤪 #powertv #justiceforshawn

A post shared by @ gypsyluvsu1 on

#powertv #RIPKanan #GetTheStrap 😂😂

A post shared by NovelsbyYani (@novelsbyyani) on

#power #starzpower #powertv

A post shared by @ unknowingshygirl1 on

Legit SET IT OFF Wave!!!! Power: the plot continues............... #RIPKANAN

A post shared by K. Stephen Wilson (@stephen.wilson45) on

In the words of @50cent "i watch gangster flicks and route for the bad guy and turn it of before the bad guy dies." 😭😭😭 RIP to a street legend, a hood entrepreneur at heart! Yes he was a bad guy but in a bad world, good people can get turned into doing bad things and lose their way in life. Ive been around some characters in my life, some good, some bad, but its what you learn from them whilst your around them that truly matters and impacts your life. Fair to say Kanan Stark just gave us a tutorial on the game in that last episode of @power_starz 😂 Past the character, @50cent relentless hustle has got him breaking new boundaries, from music to business ventures to acting and now next season directing!!! He continues to diversify and grow as a successful entrepreneur!! If you want to learn anything, watch how he makes these moves. . . Always 3 steps ahead. . . . @michaelraineyjr was 4! 🤨😒 Follow us: Website - www.cosignent.com Email - gups@cosignent.com Facebook - www.facebook.com/cosign.ent Instagram - @cosign_ent Twitter - @cosign_ent Snapchat - @cosign_ent #CoSign #MondayMotivation #RIP #Kanan #Power #PowerTV #Street #Business #Entrepreneur #Life #Goals #Ambition #Dreams #Positive #Mindset #Believe #Focus #Dedication #Determination #Courage #Learn #Hustle #Progress #Gains #Win #Success #AimHigh #DreamBig #GetTheStrap #GetTheBag

A post shared by Co Sign (@cosign_ent) on

Shit done got real #powertv #powerstarz #getthestrap

A post shared by Dominic Devon Woods (@domiwoods12) on

Still can’t believe it... 😢😔 #ripkanan #getthestrap #powerstarz

A post shared by cherrycheekz73 (@cherrycheekz73) on

