On Friday (June 8), famous chef and journalistwas found dead in his hotel room by friend and celebrity chef. It’s being reported that Bourdain committed suicide by hanging himself.

The 61-year-old was reportedly on location in Strasbourg, France filming his CNN series Parts Unknown.

As soon as news hit about the chef’s tragic death, Black Twitter swiftly sent out a flurry of condolences that celebrated Bourdain’s amazing life, highlighted the legacy he left behind and stressed how depression doesn’t discriminate.

#RIPBourdain: Black Twitter Sends Condolences To The Famous Chef Who Committed Suicide was originally published on hellobeautiful.com