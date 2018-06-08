RIPBourdain: Black Twitter Sends Condolences To The Famous Chef Who Committed Suicide

1. RIP Anthony…You Will Be Missed

On Friday (June 8), famous chef and journalist Anthony Bourdain was found dead in his hotel room by friend and celebrity chef Eric Ripert. It’s being reported that Bourdain committed suicide by hanging himself. The 61-year-old was reportedly on location in Strasbourg, France filming his CNN series “Parts Unknown.” As soon as news hit about the chef’s tragic death, Black Twitter swiftly sent out a flurry of condolences that celebrated Bourdain’s amazing life, highlighted the legacy he left behind and stressed how depression doesn’t discriminate.