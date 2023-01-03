Some years, it seems like great music is just at a premium. Take 2022 for example. In the year that just ended, we got albums from heavyweights such as Beyoncé (Renaissance), Kendrick Lamar (Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers), Drake (Honestly, Nevermind AND Her Loss), SZA (SOS), Summer Walker (Still Over It) and Future (I NEVER LIKED YOU). When we look back at 2022 in 20 years, it’ll be hard not to note it as a standout year for music, with numerous potential classics. An album standing the test of time is not only an indication of how timeless the project is but also how the artist knew their audience and the climate of music.
In 2003, the climate of music was definitely different. People worldwide were still going to stores and buying their favorite artist’s CDs. Album sales seemed to mean a bit more since everything was organic and there wasn’t a real way to “juice the numbers.” One thing that’s still the same as back then though is how great music will always live on and be remembered. We got a bevy of music that fit that bill 20 years ago. While Jay-Z, 50 Cent, DMX, Ludacris and Outkast all had extremely great years, the R&B artists also made huge waves with their albums. We got the debut solo album from one of the biggest artists of all-time(Beyoncé), some established veterans showing why they are who they are in the game (Mary J. Blige and Erykah Badu) and some crooners making baby making classics (Jagged Edge and Joe). The music was so good that some of the albums released that year are still heavily in people’s rotations to this day. Some of the albums rank very highly among the artist’s discography. No matter where they rank, no one can argue how classic they are. To recognize the greatness of these projects, enjoy a gallery of R&B albums that turn 20 years old this year. Let us know which albums are your favorites and if you think we missed any!
Sing It: 16 R&B Albums Turning 20 Years Old In 2023 was originally published on globalgrind.com
1. Beyonce – Dangerously In LoveSource:Beyoncé
Release Date: June 20, 2003
Singles: Crazy In Love; Baby Boy; Me, Myself and I; Naughty Girl, The Closer I Get To You
First Week Sales: 317,000
2. Mary J. Blige – Love & LifeSource:Mary J Blige
Release Date: August 26, 2003
Singles: Love @ 1st Sight; Ooh!; Not Today; Whenever I Say Your Name; It’s a Wrap
First Week Sales: 285,298
3. Mya – MoodringSource:Mya
Release Date: June 26, 2003
Singles: My Love Is Like…Wo; Fallen
First Week Sales: 113,000
4. Monica – After the StormSource:monicaofficial
Release Date: June 17, 2003
Singles: So Gone; Knock Knock/Get It Off; U Should’ve Known Better
First Week Sales: 185,500
5. Ashanti – Chapter IISource:ashanti
Release Date: July 1, 2003
Singles: Rock Wit U(Awww Baby); Rain on Me; Breakup 2 Makeup
First Week Sales: 326,000
6. Kelis – TastySource:iamkelis
Release Date: December 5, 2003
Singles: Milkshake; Trick Me; Millionaire; In Public
First Week Sales: 93,600
7. Erykah Badu – Worldwide UndergroundSource:Erykah Badu
Release Date: September 16, 2003
Singles: Danger; Back in the Day (Puff)
First Week Sales: 143,561
8. Alicia Keys – The Diary of Alicia KeysSource:Alicia Keys
Release Date: December 2, 2003
Singles: You Don’t Know My Name; If I Ain’t Got You; Diary; Karma
First Week Sales: 618,000
9. Macy Gray – The Problem with Being MyselfSource:Macy Gray
Release Date: April 28, 2003
Singles: When I See You
First Week Sales: N/A
10. Joe – And Then…Source:JoeVEVO
Release Date: December 2, 2oo3
Singles: More & More; Ride wit U; Priceless
First Week Sales: 121,000
11. Avant – Private RoomSource:avantmusic
Release Date: December 9, 2003
Singles: Read Your Mind; Don’t Take Your Love Away; Wanna Be Close
First Week Sales: N/A
12. Jagged Edge – HardSource:OfficialJaggedEdge
Release Date: October 14, 2003
Singles: Walked Outta Heaven; What’s It Like
First Week Sales: 178,000
13. Musiq Soulchild – SoulstarSource:SoulchildTube08
Release Date: December 9, 2003
Singles: N/A
First Week Sales: N/A
14. Anthony Hamilton – Comin’ Where I’m FromSource:Anthony Hamilton Official
Release Date: September 23, 2003
Singles: Comin’ Where I’m From; Charlene
First Week Sales: 33,000
15. Blackstreet – Level IISource:Diana Hofman
Release Date: March 11, 2003
Singles: Deep; Wizzy Wow
First Week Sales: N/A
16. Blu Cantrell – BittersweetSource:Jaheim Hines
Release Date: June 24, 2003
Singles: Breathe; Make Me Wanna Scream
First Week Sales: 29,000