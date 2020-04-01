Easy Money Typer

Ronnie 2K is trending on Twitter right now, and it has nothing to do with the recently announced NBA 2K tournament that will feature NBA players taking on each other.

Ronnie Singh, aka Ronnie 2K, 2K’s Director of Digital Marketing, is currently catching heat on Twitter after he unknowingly, we assume, called DeMarcus Cousins a d*ck during a live stream. While the camera was still hot, a visibly frustrated Singh was upset Cousins didn’t receive a package needed to partake in the upcoming NBA 2K Players Only Tournament.

“Cousins is such a d–k. I could see him just being like, ‘I don’t wanna f–kin’ do this. Not to mention his matchup would be annoyed too,”

DeMarcus Cousins is going to throw Ronnie 2K into the Sun pic.twitter.com/051Hh96Mzm — Mickstape (@MickstapeShow) March 31, 2020

Twitter users immediately pointed out that:

DeMarcus Cousins will “launch Singh into the sun.” He needs to be fired.

Wow, people really don’t like Ronnie 2K that much? Apparently so because this wasn’t the first time social media called for Singh to lose his job. When NBA 2K20 first launched, people were not happy with Ronnie calling him a liar prior to the game’s release he said some statements that turned out to be not true.

Cousins did respond back only using a gif of the famous interrogation scene from the hood classic Menace II Society.

We expect a full apology from Singh when he finds out he’s trending for all the wrong reasons. You don’t want to be DeMarcus Cousins’ bad side either. Hit the gallery to see all the reactions to Ronnie calling Boogie a d*ck below.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Ronnie 2K Calls DeMarcus Cousins A D*ck During Live Stream, Twitter Wants Him Fired was originally published on hiphopwired.com