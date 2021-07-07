A couple that slays together, stays together! Russell Wilson and Ciara have proven this statement to be true as they celebrated their 5-year anniversary yesterday. The couple jetted to Italy to celebrate their union, and we can’t get enough of the stylish travel looks they are serving on Instagram! So what better way to honor the beautiful couple than by highlighting the five times they crushed the fashion scene on their anniversary trip?
Russell and Ciara have been the couple to watch since their bond first began. With Russell being a star professional football player equipped with the personality of the guy next door and Ciara being the talented southern belle and sexy vixen all mixed in one, these two are like the perfect couple we can’t keep our eyes off of! From stalking their Instagram page to begging Ciara for the prayer she chanted to manifest Russell, our obsession with this couple runs deep. So it’s purely our pleasure to present to you 5 times Russell and Ciara made us covet not only their relationship, but their threads as well.
Stylish Couple Goals: 5 Times Russell And Ciara Slayed On Their Anniversary Vacation was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Subtle Yet Swaggy!
Even when this stylish couple dresses down, they are still fly! Ciara posed alongside her hubby on their anniversary trip in a Gucci t-shirt dress, paired with tie-up ankle heels. Russell kept it cool in navy blue Prada collared shirt, white jeans, and white sneakers.
2. They Get the Assignment!
If you’re going to be in the spotlight, you may as well give the people a show! Russell and Ciara have us glued to our Instagram feeds to catch a glimpse of their fly anniversary looks because they have been on it! In this steamy picture, Ciara turned heads in a cut-out Dundas leopard dress with black ankle strap heels. We love that Russell let his lady have the spotlight and kept it simple in a black suit. We are absolutely swooning over these two!
3. Too Hot to Handle!
The couple is living it up in Italy as they celebrate their 5th anniversary, and one thing they didn’t forget to pack is their style…of course! The Wilson’s snapped it up on their anniversary trip in some fashionable gear. Russell rocked a Versace baroque shirt while Ciara posed in a David Koma faux leather wrap dress. We can’t get enough of them!
4. All White Everything!
You can’t go out of the country and not rock all white! Russell and Ciara looked godly in their white ensembles as they posed for the camera in an outside setting. They wore threads from Good Man Brand – a clothing company that Russell is the co-founder of. While Russell kept is simple in his white sneakers, his wife Ciara chose to jazz her look up with white stiletto boots. Spicy!
5. Walk that Walk!
The beautiful couple took a fashionable stroll through Venice, Italy, and we are quite sure onlookers stopped and stared. Russell was clean-cut in a black shirt that accented his muscular frame with jeans to match. Ciara was effortless in printed pants that featured a printed bodice. She paired the pants with a spaghetti strap top and heels. What a stylish love story!