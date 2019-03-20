HomePhotos

‘Black Ink Crew Chicago’ Star Ryan Henry Can Tattoo His Man Bun Face On Our Wombs

Posted March 20, 2019

Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - February 15, 2019

Source: Roy Rochlin / Getty

Black Ink Crew Chicago’s Ryan Henry can tattoo us any day. The 9 Mag founder grew out his hair after a breakup and instantly reached heart-throb status while simultaneously sending our wombs into a frenzy.

As if Ryan wasn’t sexy enough just dressed down around the shop, he recently donned a suit and really took it up a notch.

We caught up with Ryan and Don while they were promoting Black Ink Crew and Ryan spilled the tea on his new do.

‘I grow my hair every other year. I used to have long hair before, it used to be down here,” he said pointing to his waist. “I was going through a breakup last year and I just end up cutting it. They ain’t see me with a ponytail on TV before so it’s it looks different.”

Check out Ryan’s finest flicks:

 

