Satan’s Spawn Ann Coulter Gets Dragged To A ‘Black Church Lady’ Hell

Ann Coulter is a beloved demonic force on the propaganda television network Fox News. The 57-year-old frequently appears on another hateful show, “The Ingraham Angle,” which is hosted by Laura Ingraham.

WHEN? on “The Ingraham Angle,” Coulter was defending the Proud Boys, which has been deemed a hate group by the ACLU and an extremist group by the FBI. She then pivoted to describe the Democratic party, saying, “I mean you, have the Muslims and the Jews and the various exotic sexual groups and the Black church ladies with the college queers. The only thing that keeps the Democratic base together is for them to keep focusing on: ‘No, white men are the ones keeping you down, you must hate white men.’ It’s the only thing they all have in common.”

Watch below:

On Ingraham's Fox News show, Ann Coulter describes her version of the Dem party "I mean you have the Muslims and the Jews and the various exotic sexual groups and the black church ladies with the college queers … you must hate white men. It's the one thing they have in common" pic.twitter.com/xGWe0wH2uP — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) December 12, 2018

Coulter was being so rightfully attacked by Twitter she then decided to bring in Joy-Ann Reid’s name, and tweeted, “I’m so sorry. Next time, I’ll try to be more like MSNBC host Joy-Ann Reid … Reid: ‘heterosexuals, especially Joy Ann Reid men, find the idea of homosexual sex to be … well … gross.’”

She also mentioned Kevin Hart, who the right have been insincerely defending after his Oscars debacle (even though he told Trump to “suck it!” in August), “Dems don’t want ppl to notice that their base is composed of diametrically opposed groups. RESULT: Anti-Semites founding the Women’s March; Trannies screaming at vagina-centered Feminists, Hollywood dumping Kevin Hart.”

