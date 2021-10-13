A Spooky Link: 22 Scary Movies To Watch With Your Boo

You wanna know the best thing about this time of the year? Well besides the costumes, candy and Halloween parties.. it’s the movies!! Especially finding that perfect scary movie to pair with snacks, a nice blanket and your spooky link.

This year, we’ve got 22 Scary Movies we HIGHLY recommend you watch with boo. And since everyone is different, there are brief descriptions of each film based on gore level and theme, as well as were you can find them online. That’s right – every one of these films are streaming, which means all you need to do is grab your special someone and tap in.

Peep the gallery below.

1. Alone What’s It About: A girl traveling solo ends up being pursued by a mysterious stranger. Where to Watch: HULU Watch This If: If you like suspense and movies where the main character has all the odds stacked against them, give this one a shot.

2. The People Under The Stairs What’s It About: A boy living in the hood gets lured into breaking into some crazy white folks house. Where to Watch: VUDU Watch This If: You like movies with creepy families and black humor.

3. I See You What’s It About: Wow. Can’t really give too much away with this one, but it’s definitely a wild ride. Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Watch This If: Movies that keep you guessing til the very end, then surprise you even more.

4. #Alive What’s It About: A zombie outbreak happens at the worst possible time for a guy stuck alone in his high-rise apartment. Where to Watch: Netflix Watch This If: Original zombie flicks with action, tension and some real emotion.

5. Overlord What’s It About: A crew of solders stumble across some evil happenings in Nazi Germany. Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video Watch This If: You like a little bit of history mixed with your horror and an original story.

6. Black Box What’s It About: A single father struggles to find answers about mysterious happenings in his life. Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Watch This If: You like films like “Get Out.”

7. The Hills Have Eyes What’s It About: An All-American family gets stuck in the desert and encounter some evil, mutant hillbillies. Where to Watch: AMC+ Watch This If: You like horror movies that are gory and batsh-t crazy.

8. House of Wax What’s It About: Teens looking for a bit of fun get stuck in a strange town where nothing is as it seems. Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video Watch This If: You like teen horror flicks like “Scream” or “Jeepers Creepers”

9. Spell What’s It About: A hardworking father is forced to confront evil secrets from his humble beginnings. Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Watch This If: You’re into voodoo, hoodoo, or the guy who played Ghost on “Power.”

10. Candyman (Original) What’s It About: A urban legend seems to come to life, terrorizing residents throughout Chicago. Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video Watch This If: You like classic horror, gore and a black villian with a mouth full of bees.

11. Crawl What’s It About: A harsh storm unleashes crocodile hell for residents of a small southern town. Where to Watch: Hulu Watch This If: You like movies about natural disasters or animals hunting people.

12. Train to Busan What’s It About: A father must protect his daughter and make it out of town after zombies take over. Where to Watch: Shudder Watch This If: You like action-packed zombie flicks with plenty of intense moments.

13. Get Out What’s It About: A young black man can’t help but feel like there’s something a little off about his white girlfriend’s well-to-do family. Where to Watch: Hulu Watch This If: You like horror with a message.

14. The Ring What’s It About: A cursed videotape causes a woman to fear for her life following a deadly pact. Where to Watch: YouTube Rental Watch This If: You like to be creeped out to the max.

15. The Last Exorcism What’s It About: A man of faith begins to question religion, until he must deal with a possessed girl who may not be faking it. Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Watch This If: You like movies that are filmed like documentaries.

16. Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones What’s It About: A young hispanic boy seems to have developed amazing powers from another realm. Where to Watch: IMDBtv Watch This If: You like the “Paranormal Activity” series, this one is special.

17. Jeepers Creepers What’s It About: Sibling headed home from college are pursued by a mysterious stranger. Where to Watch: YouTube Watch This If: You like creepy, dark films with unexpected endings.

18. Insidious What’s It About: A family is terrorized by evil spirits in their home. Where to Watch: VUDU Watch This If: Haunted house films or anything involving possession.

19. A Quiet Place What’s It About: Aliens who hunt by sound have taken over the earth, one family struggles to survive. Where to Watch: HULU Watch This If: You like monster movies with a unique plotline.

20. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003) What’s It About: Teens fight to escape death by a chainsaw-wielding madman. Where to Watch: YouTube Rental Watch This If: You like classic, bloody horror movies with an iconic bad guy.

21. Us What’s It About: A family vacation turns horrific after a group of oddly familiar strangers appear at their door. Where to Watch: HULU Watch This If: You like unsettling horror movies with plenty of twists and turns.