Celebrate The 20th Anniversary of ‘Scooby-Doo’ With All The Adult Jokes We Missed As Kids

Scooby-Doo celebrates 20 years since its release in 2002. The animated series was adapted and transformed into a pretty lucrative film franchise. The people love Scooby-Doo! Since then, the fans have gotten older and we now understand all the adult jokes we missed as children. Check out a gallery of some of our favorite adult jokes from the original film below.

Scooby-Doo was released on June 14, 2002. The film was directed by Raja Gosnell and starred Freddie Prinze Jr., as Fred, Sarah Michelle Gellar as Daphne, Matthew Lillard as Shaggy, and Linda Cardellini as Velma. It had a little success, grossing at $275 million worldwide.

The animated series Scooby-Doo was adapted and appeared in five feature-length films since its debut in 1969, not including the series of animated direct-to-video films that have been in production since 1998, or the four animated television films produced from 1987 to 1994.

To continue the 20th anniversary celebration, fans have a chance to channel their inner Shaggy or Velma and experience an overnight stay in the iconic Mystery Machine. It might be fun to take a walk down memory lane with one of your childhood favorites.

One Twitter user, @notgwendalup, shared a thread with all of the adult jokes you may have missed growing up. There are a lot of them. Most of the jokes involve Shaggy’s love for cannabis. Others are sexual innuendos that surely went over your head as a kid. The tweet reads: “In honor of it being 20 years since ‘Scooby Doo’ premiered, here’s a thread with all the adult jokes you might have missed.”

Check out a gallery of Scooby-Doo’s adult jokes below:

