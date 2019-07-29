It was a floral affair. Keyshia Cole celebrated the impending arrival of her baby boy in an intimate baby shower this weekend surrounded by family and friends. The I Choose You singer looked adorable (and ready to pop) in a baby bump exposing top and shorts accentuated by a sheer coverup.

Keyshia and her boo Niko “Khale” Halle posed for pics with their guests, including her mom Frankie. Keyshia apparently had two events, one for which she later changed into jean overalls and a pink crop top.

The shower was filmed for Keyshia’s upcoming BET special that will chronicle her pregnancy up to her due date.

See more pics from the celebratory events, below:

See Photos From Keyshia Cole’s Floral Themed Baby Shower was originally published on hellobeautiful.com